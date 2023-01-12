Swiss exchange Six opens probe into Clariant















BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Six exchange has opened an investigation into Clariant (CLN.S) over the possible violation of rules on ad-hoc publicity, the exchange said in a statement on Thursday.

Six said it was investigating whether there actually had been a breach of regulation.

The alleged violations are connected with the disclosure of price-sensitive facts, it added.

Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Noele Illien











