Swiss National Bank, after U.S. Treasury report, says it is not manipulating franc

The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Friday said it does not engage in any form of currency manipulation, after the U.S. Treasury Department's latest report on foreign exchange policies that concluded it met the criteria under a 2015 U.S. currency manipulation law.

"The SNB's position remains the same as in December: Switzerland does not engage in any form of currency manipulation," the Swiss National Bank said in a statement.

