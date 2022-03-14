1 minute read
Swiss Re halts new business with Russia and Belarus
FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Re (SRENH.S) said on Monday that it was not taking on new business with Russian and Belarusian clients, and that it was not renewing existing business with Russian clients.
In a statement sent via email, the reinsurer said that it was reviewing its current business relationships in Russia and Belarus.
Reporting by Tom Sims and Paul Arnold Editing by Miranda Murray
