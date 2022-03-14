Swiss Re halts new business with Russia and Belarus

The logo of insurance company Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Re (SRENH.S) said on Monday that it was not taking on new business with Russian and Belarusian clients, and that it was not renewing existing business with Russian clients.

In a statement sent via email, the reinsurer said that it was reviewing its current business relationships in Russia and Belarus.

