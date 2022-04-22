1 minute read
Swiss Schindler's quarterly profit drop beats estimates
April 22 (Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker Schindler (SCHP.S) reported on Friday a drop in first-quarter net profit, but beat the company's consensus forecast, despite supply chain woes, cost inflation, lockdowns and market contraction in China.
Net profit of 144 million Swiss francs ($151.07 million) was below the year-earlier figure of 213 million, but beat the forecast of 137.4 million francs made by analysts in a company-compiled consensus.
Reporting by Ana Cantero and Alexander Kloss; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
