Swiss watchdog in touch with Credit Suisse over client data leak reports

The logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland, November 3, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd WIegmann

ZURICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Swiss banking supervisor FINMA is in contact with Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) over media reports by a network of investigative journalists detailing client data leaks, the watchdog said on Monday.

"We are aware of the articles," a spokesperson said by email in response to an inquiry, citing its practice not to comment on individual media reports. read more

"Compliance with money laundering regulations has been a focus of our supervisory activities for years now," the spokesperson added.

Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely

