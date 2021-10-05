Skip to main content

Swisscom loses appeal over fibe-optic standards

The logo of Swiss telecoms group Swisscom is seen at an office building, in Zurich, Switzerland May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Federal Administrative Court has rejected Swisscom's (SCMN.S) appeal over the standards it has to use in expanding fibre-optic networks to consumers, the court said on Tuesday.

The case centred on whether Swisscom could use a different standard than the one telecoms companies had agreed in a round table with regulators, the court said in a statement.

The Swiss Competition Commission had provisionally prohibited Swisscom from pursuing its network expansion until the commission had concluded an investigation, a decision that Swisscom had appealed against in January.

"Swisscom was unable to credibly substantiate to the court that there were sufficient technological or economic grounds to deviate from the fibre-optic standard," it ruled in a verdict that may be appealed at the Swiss supreme court.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Williams

