Switzerland's Holcim receives buyer interest for its Russian business

The new logo of Swiss cement maker Holcim is seen in a block of concrete during the Holcim Capital Markets Day event in Basel, Switzerland November 18, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, May 16 (Reuters) - Holcim (HOLN.S) has received interest from more 30 potential buyers for its Russia business which the cement-maker is seeking to exit because of the Ukraine conflict, Chief Executive Jan Jenisch said on Monday.

"The process has started, it has to be done with very great diligence. We have had many inquiries," he told reporters.

"We don't expect to write it off completely, I would hope this business has a value," he added. "You have to give us a couple of months to get more clarity."

Holcim said in March it was exiting Russia, where it employs around 1,500 people at three plants, following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Edmund Blair

