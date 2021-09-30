Taiwan c.bank says GDP may grow 6% this year

A police officer stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that the economy may grow 6% this year though that depends on trade and domestic consumption growth.

Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said whether to raise Taiwan's benchmark interest rate will need the consideration of the impact of tightening of monetary policies of advanced countries like the United States on Taiwan, as well as inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing

