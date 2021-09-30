Skip to main content

Macro Matters

Taiwan c.bank says GDP may grow 6% this year

1 minute read

A police officer stands beside the Taiwanese Central Bank logo in Taipei, Taiwan February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that the economy may grow 6% this year though that depends on trade and domestic consumption growth.

Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said whether to raise Taiwan's benchmark interest rate will need the consideration of the impact of tightening of monetary policies of advanced countries like the United States on Taiwan, as well as inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Macro Matters

Macro Matters · 2:09 AM UTC

China factory activity unexpectedly shrinks, services recover

China's factory activity unexpectedly shrank in September as high raw material prices and power cuts pressured manufacturers in the world's second-largest economy, while the services sector returned to expansion as COVID-19 outbreaks receded.

Macro Matters
Taiwan c.bank says GDP may grow 6% this year
Macro Matters
Powell: "Tension" between jobs, inflation is the chief challenge facing Fed
Macro Matters
Japan's factory output extends declines on car production cuts
Macro Matters
'Natural' for global bond yields to rise from here, say strategists