Macro Matters
Taiwan July export orders seen rising for 17th straight month
- Summary
- For poll data click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/econ-polls?RIC=TWEXOR%3DECI
- Orders median forecast +20.85% y/y (prior month +31.1%)
- Data due Friday, Aug 20, 4:00 p.m. (0800 GMT)
TAIPEI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in July for the 17th consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, buoyed by strong sustained demand for technology products during lockdowns as millions of people work from home and take classes remotely.
The median forecast from a poll of 12 economists expects export orders to jump 20.85% from the year-ago period. Forecasts for growth ranged from 14% to 30%.
Taiwan's export orders are a leading indicator of demand for hi-tech gadgets and Asia's exports, and typically lead actual exports by two to three months.
The island's June export orders, a bellwether of global technology demand, leapt 31.1% year-on-year to $53.73 billion. read more
Taiwan's manufacturers, such as the world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), , are a key part of the global supply chain for technology giants including Apple Inc (AAPL.O).
The data for July will be released on Friday.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.