Takeaway in talks with potential buyers for Grubhub, says CEO Groen

A rider for "Grubhub" food delivery service rides a bicycle during a delivery in midtown Manhattan following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

AMSTERDAM, April 20 (Reuters) - Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com (TKWY.AS) is in talks with potential buyers over a possible sale of its U.S. arm Grubhub, Chief Executive Jitse Groen said on Wednesday.

Groen was speaking on a call after the company posted a first quarter trading update, in which the company said it would consider a sale, rather than a partnership of Grubhub, which it bought for $7.3 billion last year.

Groen said there was no guarantee talks would lead to a sale.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Edmund Blair

