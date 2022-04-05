1 minute read
Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley sign UK pledge on fire safety measures
April 5 (Reuters) - British housebuilders Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) and Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGH.L) said on Tuesday they had signed a government-led pledge on building safety measures related to cladding issues following the deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London.
Britain's second-biggest builder Persimmon (PSN.L) earlier on Tuesday also said it had signed the pledge. read more
