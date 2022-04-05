Taylor Wimpey, Berkeley sign UK pledge on fire safety measures

A builder working for Taylor Wimpey builds a roof on an estate in Aylesbury, Britain, February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

April 5 (Reuters) - British housebuilders Taylor Wimpey (TW.L) and Berkeley Group Holdings (BKGH.L) said on Tuesday they had signed a government-led pledge on building safety measures related to cladding issues following the deadly 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Britain's second-biggest builder Persimmon (PSN.L) earlier on Tuesday also said it had signed the pledge. read more

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

