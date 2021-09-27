Skip to main content

Business

Tech mega-caps, chipmakers drag Nasdaq lower at open

1 minute read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq index slipped at open on Monday as investors swapped technology heavyweights for stocks linked to economic growth amid increasing confidence in a recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 58.73 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 34,739.27.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 13.36 points, or 0.30%, at 4,442.12, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 93.52 points, or 0.62%, to 14,954.18 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:39 PM UTC

Fed's Evans sees taper close, expects rate hike in 2023

The U.S. economy will soon meet the Federal Reserve's bar for beginning to reduce its bond purchase program, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Monday, but it will be late 2023 before an interest rate hike is warranted.

Business
Facebook puts Instagram Kids app on hold
Business
U.S. core capital goods orders, shipments rise strongly in August
Business
Boston Fed's Rosengren, citing worsening of kidney condition, to retire Sept. 30
Business
U.S. SEC charges individuals in 'meme stock' options trading scheme