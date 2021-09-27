Tech mega-caps, chipmakers drag Nasdaq lower at open

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq index slipped at open on Monday as investors swapped technology heavyweights for stocks linked to economic growth amid increasing confidence in a recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 58.73 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 34,739.27.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened lower by 13.36 points, or 0.30%, at 4,442.12, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) dropped 93.52 points, or 0.62%, to 14,954.18 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

