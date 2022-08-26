Tech, miners boost European stocks; German consumer sentiment set to hit a record low

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 24, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

Aug 26 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Friday as a tech-fuelled Wall Street rally overnight lifted European peers, but sentiment was weighed down by worries about the path for interest rate hikes and rising energy costs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.4% and was set to end the week 0.5% lower.

German consumer sentiment is set to hit a record low for the third month in a row in September as households brace for surging energy bills, a survey showed, while French consumer confidence unexpectedly rose in August. read more

On Friday, miners (.SXPP) rose as copper prices gained on hopes that fresh stimulus measures from China would boost demand.

Tech stocks (.SX8P) rose 1%, after Nvidia (.NVDA) and Amazon (AMZN.O) fuelled a rally ahead of the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole conference.

Among other stocks, Danish brewery Carlsberg (CARLb.CO) slipped 0.8% after saying its Poland subsidiary could cut or halt beer production due to a lack of carbon dioxide deliveries. read more

Crisis-hit SAS (SAS.ST) slipped after reporting a deeper May-July loss than a year earlier.

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

