Business
Tech stocks to drag Wall St lower after Fed's taper talk
- Summary
- Futures off: Dow 0.34%, S&P 0.36%, Nasdaq 0.55%
June 17 (Reuters) - Technology stocks were set to lead Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled it could start tapering its massive stimulus earlier than expected, piling pressure on a sector that is seen as vulnerable to higher interest rates.
Shares of tech-heavyweights Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O), Facebook Inc (FB.O) and Google-parent Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), which soared last year on the back of an ultra-loose policy by the Fed, fell between 0.4% and 0.6% in early deals.
Investors are now razor focused on weekly jobless claims data that is due at 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to lend credence to the central bank's projections of a speedy economic recovery.
In a hawkish surprise on Wednesday, the Fed hinted at two rate hikes in 2023, a year earlier than expected and also said it sees inflation hitting 3.4% this year, well above its initial 2% goal. read more
Dow futures dropped to a near one-month low, with Cisco (CSCO.O) and Intel Corp among the top losers in early trade.
Rate-sensitive lenders including Citigroup (C.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Bank of America (BAC.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N), on the other hand, rose between 0.4% and 0.7%.
At 6:54 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 76.5 points, or 0.55%, Dow e-minis were down 116 points, or 0.34%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 15.25 points, or 0.36%.
In corporate news, U.S.-listed shares of CureVac NV tumbled 45% after the German biotech said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was 47% effective in a late-stage trial, missing study's main goal. read more
Investors are also waiting for quarterly earnings reports from Kroger and Adobe (ADBE.O) later in the day.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.