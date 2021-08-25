Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Tech stocks push Nasdaq to record high; S&P 500 subdued

Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq opened at a record high on Wednesday, lifted by gains in technology-related stocks, while broader markets remained subdued ahead of a U.S. monetary policy update this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 22.5 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 35388.77. The S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 4.2 points, or 0.09%, to 4490.45​, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 19.2 points, or 0.13%, to 15039.027 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

