Terra Firma Capital Partners founder Guy Hands steps down as CEO, chair
LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British financier Guy Hands has stepped down as chief executive officer and chairman of private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners, according to a statement sent to Reuters.
Richard Hands and Paul Hatter will lead the company as managing director and chief operating officer, respectively.
Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.