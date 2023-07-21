Terra Firma Capital Partners founder Guy Hands steps down as CEO, chair

British financier Guy Hands arrives at Manhattan Federal Court in New York
British financier Guy Hands arrives at Manhattan Federal Court in New York October 19, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - British financier Guy Hands has stepped down as chief executive officer and chairman of private equity firm Terra Firma Capital Partners, according to a statement sent to Reuters.

Richard Hands and Paul Hatter will lead the company as managing director and chief operating officer, respectively.

Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro, Editing by Louise Heavens

