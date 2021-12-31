Skip to main content
Tesla recalls some model 3 and model S vehicles in China

People walk past a showroom outside Tesla China headquarters at China Central Mall in Beijing, China July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Friday that Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will recall 19,697 imported model S vehicles, 35,836 imported model 3s, and 144,208 China-made model 3 vehicles in China.

Tesla is recalling these electric cars produced during certain period of time due to possible security risks, according to a post on the website of State Admistration for Market Regulation published on Friday. read more

Reporting by Sophie Yu, Tony Munroe, Editing by Louise Heavens

