Business
Tesla's Musk sells another 934,000 shares to pay taxes after exercising options - filing
Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk exercises option to buy 2.1 million shares and sold another 934,091 shares solely to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.
