Texas Instruments forecasts tepid revenue for holiday quarter

FILE PHOTO; A Texas Instruments Office is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc (TXN.O) forecast tepid quarterly revenue and missed market expectations for the third quarter on Tuesday, as the chipmaker struggles with supply chain constraints in the semiconductor industry, sending its shares down 4.6%.

The company, which makes analog and embedded processing chips used in everything from smart phones to cars, is facing a shortage of parts used in making chips, hampering its ability to cash in on its growing demand.

Chipmakers have been spending heavily to ramp up production and address a shortage in chips that has resulted in automakers cutting output and electronic device makers struggling despite red-hot demand from a shift to work from home.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $4.22 billion to $4.58 billion. The midpoint fell short of analysts' average estimate of $4.44 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue rose 22% to $4.64 billion from $3.82 billion last year, but missed expectations of $4.66 billion.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company were trading at $187.90 in extended trading.

Reporting by Ruhi Soni and Nilanjana Basu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Arun Koyyur

