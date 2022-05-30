Thai April factory output rises 0.56% y/y, below forecast

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in April rose 0.56% from a year earlier, less than expected, the industry ministry said on Monday.

That compared with a forecast 1.6% rise in output in a Reuters poll and a yearly increase of 0.44% in March, revised from a 0.1% fall.

Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

