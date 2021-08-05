Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Thomson Reuters second-quarter operating profit falls 14%, rev rises

The Thomson Reuters logo is seen on the company building in Times Square, New York, U.S., January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly//File Photo

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI.TO) reported lower second-quarter operating profit on Thursday but higher sales across its main divisions, and said customers' prospects were improving with the economy.

The parent company of Reuters News said revenues rose 9% to $1.53 billion, compared to expectations of $1.5 billion. Adjusted earnings per share of 48 cents were above the 43 cents expected, based on data from Refinitiv.

