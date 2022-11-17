Thyssenkrupp 2023 sales to fall by less than 10% - CFO















FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) expects sales to fall by less than 10% in 2023, its chief financial officer told analysts on Thursday after presenting full-year results.

"It won't be a two-digit number," Klaus Keysberg said when asked to quantify the decline. He had earlier said revenues were expected to "nosedive", not elaborating further.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.