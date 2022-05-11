Thyssenkrupp CFO: IPO of Nucera could take place in H1

A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg on Wednesday confirmed the timeline for a planned listing of hydrogen division Nucera, saying an initial public offering could take place by the end of June.

Nucera is a 66-34 joint venture between Thyssenkrupp and Italy's De Nora (IPO-DENR.MI).

