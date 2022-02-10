Thyssenkrupp CFO: possible listing of Nucera would take place in H1

A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) will list its hydrogen division Nucera in the first half of 2022 if it decides in favour of such a move, Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg said on Thursday.

"If we decide in favour of a stock market flotation, we will execute it shortly thereafter," he told journalists after presenting first-quarter results.

"We have mentioned the first half and we're sticking with that."

Thyssenkrupp last week said that it wanted to decide on a potential initial public offering of Nucera, a 66-34 joint venture with Italy's De Nora (IPO-DENR.MI) in the first half, sounding a more cautious tone on the timing. read more

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa

