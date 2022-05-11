Thyssenkrupp could turn positive cash flow in 2023

A logo of ThyssenKrupp AG is pictured outside the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) could reach its long-standing goal of achieving positive free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions in the 2023 fiscal year, the group's finance chief told analysts on Wednesday after presenting second-quarter results.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers

