Thyssenkrupp could turn positive cash flow in 2023
FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) could reach its long-standing goal of achieving positive free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions in the 2023 fiscal year, the group's finance chief told analysts on Wednesday after presenting second-quarter results.
