Thyssenkrupp preparing to spin off shipyard division - Handelsblatt















BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) is preparing to spin off its shipyard division TKMS, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday citing supervisory board sources.

The supervisory board approved these plans at a special meeting on Friday, according to the paper. Financial investors had already submitted non-binding offers, it said.

Thyssenkrupp did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Rachel More











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.