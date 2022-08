Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hedge fund Tiger Global has cut its stake in Block Inc (SQ.N), the payments company led by Jack Dorsey, by 65.3%, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

