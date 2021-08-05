Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

TMX says Q2 retail trading volumes stay up despite pullback from Q1

1 minute read

A TMX Group sign, the company that runs the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), is seen in Toronto, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

TORONTO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canadian exchange operator TMX Group (X.TO) has seen retail trading volumes up 37% in the second quarter versus two years ago, and are up between 60% and 80% in its retail investor-focused indexes, executives said on an analyst call on Thursday.

The group, which reported adjusted earnings that beat analyst expectations in the three months through June, also said that, contrary to expectations, the pipeline for equity capital raisings has not slowed during the summer.

TMX Group also expects a "substantial increase" in long-term bond issuances to fund large government expenditures, and that will help drive the derivatives market linked to these products, which the company has been expanding in.

Reporting by Nichola Saminather; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 12:54 PM UTCBiden to aim for 50% EVs by 2030 with industry support

U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 zero-emissions vehicles and will propose new vehicle-emission rules to cut pollution through 2026, the White House said.

BusinessU.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs lowest in more than 21 years
BusinessThomson Reuters lifts sales outlook on back of earnings beat
BusinessByteDance to close some tutoring ops after clampdown - sources
BusinessAnalysis: Democrats see chance to reset Wall St. oversight when top Fed official steps down