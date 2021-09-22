Skip to main content

Business

Toast valued at $20 bln after pricing U.S. IPO above target

By
1 minute read

REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Restaurant software provider Toast Inc (TOST.N) priced its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $869.6 million, valuing the company at $19.98 billion.

Toast sold 21.7 million shares at $40 apiece, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. It had earlier increased its price range to between $34 and $36 per share from $30 to $33.

Founded in 2011, Toast's software helps restaurants manage their online ordering, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments.

Food delivery businesses such as DoorDash Inc (DASH.N), Uber Eats and Grubhub have seen demand surge during the pandemic as stuck-at-home consumers turned to these services to get food delivered to their doorsteps.

Toast said in an earlier filing that it was serving more than 48,000 restaurant locations as of the end of June this year.

The company will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOST".

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters for the offering.

Reporting by Echo Wang in New York and Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:03 AM UTC

Fed likely to open bond-buying 'taper' door, but hedge on outlook

The Federal Reserve is expected to clear the way on Wednesday for reductions to its monthly asset purchases later this year and show in updated projections whether higher-than-expected inflation or a resurgent coronavirus pandemic is weighing more on the economic outlook.

Business
U.S. existing home sales fall in August; inventory declines
Business
EXCLUSIVE JPMorgan faces oil bribery probe in Brazil
Business
Robinhood to begin testing crypto wallets, with broader launch in early 2022
Business
Wall Street rebounds from recent losses; Fed in focus