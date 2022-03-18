Tobacco group BAT in talks to transfer Russian business to long-time distributor SNS

Signage is seen at the London offices of British American Tobacco, in London, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc (BATS.L) is in advanced talks to transfer its Russian business to SNS Group of Companies, its distributor of about 30 years, SNS said, amid threats that Moscow would renationalise assets of foreign firms that left the country.

"The process of transferring the management of BAT business in Russia to SNS GC is well under way at remarkable speed," an SNS spokesperson told Reuters. "The handover details are currently being negotiated."

BAT declined to comment on Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Richa Naidu; Additional reporting by Chris Kirkham in Los Angeles Editing by Josephine Mason and Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.