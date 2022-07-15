Tonic maker Fevertree cuts profit forecast as cost pressures increase

Products from the drinks company Fever Tree are displayed in London, Britain May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

July 15 (Reuters) - Tonic maker Fevertree (FEVR.L) lowered its annual profit forecast on Friday, as the British company faces worsening cost pressures and logistical issues.

Companies across the world have been battling a surge in prices hit by uncertainty over commodity supplies due to the Ukraine-Russia war and rising inflation.

The London-listed firm said it continues to be impacted by labour shortages mainly in the U.S. east coast and is also facing higher glass costs due to limited availability.

The company, which sells premium tonics and drink mixers, now expects full-year operating profit to be in the range of 37.5 million pounds to 45 million pounds ($44.33 million - $53.19 million), down from its earlier forecast of between 63 million pounds and 66 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8460 pounds)

