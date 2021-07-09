Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Top investor in Australia's Myer kicks off board reshuffle talks with shareholders

2 minute read

Shoppers walk outside a Myer department store, Australia's largest department store operator, in Sydney, Australia, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

July 9 (Reuters) - Myer Holdings' (MYR.AX) top shareholder Premier Investments (PMV.AX) said on Friday it has begun talks with fellow shareholders to revamp the company's board, after raising its stake in the high-street retailer.

Premier reaffirmed its demand that the Myer's entire board should resign immediately, sparing the chief executive John King.

"Any other action would be futile, and costly for Myer shareholders who have endured enough," Premier said in a statement.

Including King, Myer's board currently has four members – acting chairman JoAnne Stephenson and two non-executive directors.

The top investor said it has also hired a proxy solicitation firm and is trying to procure a copy of Myer's shareholder register ahead of calling an extraordinary general meeting.

Earlier this week, Premier sought the immediate resignation of the entire Myer board after it raised its stake to 15.77% in the retailer. It has been critical of Myer's management and its strategy to shore up profitability and value to shareholders through the years. read more

Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 3:56 AM UTCEXCLUSIVE U.S. set to add more Chinese companies to blacklist over Xinjiang

The Biden administration is set as early as Friday to add more than 10 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang, two sources told Reuters.

BusinessToyota halting contributions to U.S. lawmakers who opposed Biden certification
BusinessIndonesia's Bukalapak kicks off $1.1 bln IPO, biggest in over a decade
BusinessDouble whammy for food buyers as freight costs spike amid high grain prices
BusinessAnalysis: A fine mess - Weak inflation prompts a global central bank reset