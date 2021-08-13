Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Top U.S., South Korean trade officials discuss supply chain resiliency efforts -USTR

1 minute read

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and South Korean Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo on Thursday discussed supply chain resiliency efforts, tackling climate change, and reform of the World Trade Organization, the press office of the USTR said in a statement.

"They agreed on the importance of a strong U.S.-Korea bilateral trade relationship and committed to maintaining an open dialogue moving forward," the statement added.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

