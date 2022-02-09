Toronto futures up as global stocks rally on upbeat earnings

A sign board displaying Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) stock information is seen in Toronto June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch/File Photo

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Wednesday as global stock markets rallied on upbeat earnings and easing geopolitical tensions, but gains were capped as crude prices extended their fall on profit-taking.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.7% at 06:38 a.m. ET.

Moderating tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine and a string of upbeat earnings appeared to lift global sentiment for risk assets.

Manulife Financial Corp and Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO) are expected to report earnings for the fourth quarter after markets close on Wednesday.

Additionally, Bank of Canada Governor Macklem is due to speak at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce at 1700 GMT.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended 0.7% higher on Tuesday.

Dow e-minis were up 186 points, or 0.53% at 06:38 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 31.5 points, or 0.7%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 137.75 points, or 0.93%.

TOP STORIES

Canada's largest stock market operator, TMX Group , plans to launch its first cryptocurrency futures product in response to institutional investors' desire to offset the risks of trading in the relatively new asset class, the company's chief executive officer told Reuters. read more

Oil prices slipped for a third session on profit taking due to concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran despite industry data showing a surprise drop in U.S. oil inventories.

Canadians say they are concerned that a political strife in the United States will undermine security and economic growth at home, according to a new poll. read more

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Northland Power Inc (NPI.TO): Atb Capital Markets cuts target price to C$50 from C$52

Prairiesky Royalty Ltd (PSK.TO): Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$21 from C$20

TFI International Inc (TFII.TO): National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$160 from C$153

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,827; +0.03%

US crude : $88.96; -0.4%

Brent crude : $90.39; -0.4%

($1= C$1.2694)

Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

