Toshiba CEO resigns amid growing opposition to restructuring plans

Logos of Toshiba are pictured at a venue of Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Satoshi Ttsunakawa will resign, as the Japanese conglomerate faces increasing opposition to its controversial restructuring plans.

Senior executive Taro Shimada, a former executive of Germany's Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE), will become the new head of the company. The appointments are effective Tuesday.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

