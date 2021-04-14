Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Toshiba CEO says wants to leave and "recharge" -Nikkei

Toshiba Corp (6502.T) Chief Executive Nobuaki Kurumatani wants to leave his busy job and "recharge", the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday.

The Nikkei quoted the executive as saying late on Tuesday that he had discussed the decision with his family.

The company said earlier that its board would meet later in the day to discuss top management issues, amid controversy over a $20 billion buyout bid from his former employer, CVC Capital Partners. read more

