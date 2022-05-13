Toshiba to delay announcements on board director nominations

Toshiba logos are pictured at Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Friday it would delay announcements on board director nominations as more time is needed to finalise them.

The Japanese industrial conglomerate was scheduled to announce the nominations on Friday for its annual shareholders meeting in June.

It will make announcements when the nominees have been finalised, the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki

