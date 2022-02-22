Toshiba says 3D drops part of proposal on articles of incorporation

Pedestrians walk past a Toshiba Corp logo outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Sept. 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Tuesday that a major shareholder, 3D Investment Partners, had withdrawn part of its shareholder proposal.

Last week, Toshiba said it planned an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders for March 24 to seek initial approval to hive off its devices business. read more

The firm 3D Investment Partners is based in Singapore.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

