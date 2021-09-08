Skip to main content

Toshiba says board has not yet decided on best strategic option

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen next to a traffic signal atop of a building in Tokyo, Japan June 11, 2021.

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Wednesday its board has not yet decided on the most appropriate strategic option for the company and is continuing to explore feasible alternatives.

The board has determined that its strategic review committee should focus on potential investors' approach on corporate value including how to resolve issues faced in pursuing take-private options, it said in a statement.

Toshiba has been in talks with at least four global private equity firms including KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) to seek their ideas for its new strategy, Reuters has reported. read more

