Toshiba shares jump as buyout speculation mounts

Toshiba logos are pictured at Toshiba Corp's annual general meeting with its shareholders in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Toshiba Corp (6502.T) jumped 4% in early Tokyo trade on Friday on speculation that private equity firms could be lining up to take the embattled conglomerate private.

Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management said in a filing on Thursday that it had agreed to sell its entire stake to Bain Capital if the U.S. private equity firm launched a tender offer. read more

