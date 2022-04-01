1 minute read
Toshiba shares jump as buyout speculation mounts
TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Toshiba Corp (6502.T) jumped 4% in early Tokyo trade on Friday on speculation that private equity firms could be lining up to take the embattled conglomerate private.
Singapore-based Effissimo Capital Management said in a filing on Thursday that it had agreed to sell its entire stake to Bain Capital if the U.S. private equity firm launched a tender offer. read more
Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by David Dolan
