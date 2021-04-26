Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Toshiba's No. 2 shareholder calls for review of strategic alternatives

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

3D Investment Partners, the second-largest shareholder in Toshiba Corp (6502.T), has called on the Japanese industrial conglomerate to conduct a formal review of strategic alternatives.

"We are very concerned, based on media reports and Toshiba's own press releases, that Toshiba may not be serving the interests of the corporation and has been actively discouraging takeover proposals," 3D said in a letter sent to Toshiba's board.

