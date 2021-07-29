Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
TotalEnergies, Amazon form partnership on electricity supply and online strategy

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics centre in Boves, France, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Internet giant Amazon (AMZN.O) announced a collaboration, whereby French energy company would supply renewable electricity to the U.S. online retail giant, while Amazon would help TotalEnergies' digital strategy.

The companies said on Thursday that TotalEnergies and Amazon had signed power purchase agreements for a commitment of 474 megawatts (MW) of renewable capacity in the United States and Europe, and expected to expand their cooperation in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Amazon would also help TotalEnergies in areas such as moving more material to cloud computing services.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Edmund Blair

