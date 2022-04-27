Toymaker Mattel explores sale, has held talks with Apollo, L Catterton - source

The Mattel company logo is pictured at the entrance of the Montoi plant in the municipality of Escobedo, Mexico March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

April 26 (Reuters) - Toymaker Mattel Inc (MAT.O) is exploring a sale and has held talks with buyout firms, including Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) and L Catterton, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The talks on a possible sale come a few months after the California-based company's chief executive officer, Ynon Kreiz, said Mattel had completed its turnaround plan and was in "growth mode".

In its fourth-quarter results in February, Mattel forecasted full-year profit above analysts' estimates, citing robust demand for its Barbie dolls and other toys that would help the toymaker weather rampant supply chain disruptions. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

L Catterton declined to comment. Mattel and Apollo Global Management did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In January, Mattel won the rights to produce dolls based on Disney royalty like Elsa and Jasmine, snatching back a highly lucrative license from archrival Hasbro Inc (HAS.O). read more

The Wall Street Journal reported on the potential sale of the toymaker earlier on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.