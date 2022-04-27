TPG raises $7.3 bln for climate fund in sustainability push

A screen announces the listing of private-equity firm TPG, during the IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square in New York City, U.S., January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

April 27 (Reuters) - TPG Inc (TPG.O) said on Wednesday it had raised $7.3 billion for its climate fund, as the private equity giant expands its investments in the clean energy space.

The fund, called TPG Rise Climate, was launched in early 2021 and has already committed more than $2 billion to companies in the climate sector, the company said.

Hank Paulson, a former U.S. Treasury secretary, is the executive chairman of the fund.

Investors and lawmakers across the globe have been increasingly questioning companies about their environmental and social impact amid calls for major global businesses to make significant investments in ESG (environmental, social and governance) initiatives.

Asset management giants Blackstone Inc (BX.N) and BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) have also urged companies to embrace green strategies.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

