Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Trade curbs related to pandemic are falling: WTO

1 minute read
1/2

A logo is pictured on the World Trade Organization headquarters (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA, June 28 (Reuters) - G20 countries have repealed nearly half of the trade restrictions they introduced in response to the pandemic, a World Trade Organization report said on Monday.

"While the report's findings indicate trade-restrictive measures are coming down, G20 economies have more work to do to ensure the free flow of the medical inputs and supplies critical to saving lives," said director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Around 49 % of restrictive trade measures had been terminated by the middle of May, the report said.

Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by John Revill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 1:13 PM UTCStretched global supply chain means shortages on summer menus

In the United States, it's iced green tea. In South Korea, it's fries.

BusinessS&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs on tech boost
BusinessEXCLUSIVE SoftBank shrinks robotics business, stops Pepper production- sources
BusinessUnited Airlines closes in on $30 bln post-pandemic jet order
BusinessAnalysis: Canadian aero suppliers face labor crunch as travel rebounds