TUI expects higher annual profit on strong summer bookings

The logo of German travel company TUI AG is seen outside one of its branch offices in Vienna
The logo of German travel company TUI AG is seen outside one of its branch offices in Vienna, Austria, September 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

May 10 (Reuters) - TUI AG (TUI1n.DE), , the world's largest holiday company, said on Wednesday it expected "significantly" higher operating profit in 2023, helped by strong bookings for the summer.

Germany-based TUI, which operates holidays, hotels, cruise ships and an airline, said bookings for the summer season were currently 13% ahead of last year and 96% at its 2019, or pre-pandemic, levels.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next