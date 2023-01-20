TUI: Luxury holiday demand boosts sales















BERLIN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Travel giant TUI (TUIGn.DE) reported on Friday a boost in demand for luxury holidays, driving sales for the winter 2022/23 period higher than they had been in the corresponding 2018/19 period, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit international travel.

"Demand is currently particularly strong," said Steffen Boehnke, director of airtours, TUI's luxury travel segment, in a statement.

Sales for the summer 2023 period were above the level seen last year following strong bookings in the first weeks of January, according to the statement.

"Our guests are booking more high-quality and for longer," said Boehnke, adding that trips were two and a half days longer on average and that around one in four travellers were choosing accommodation with villas or suites with a private pool.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Rachel More, Editing by Maria Sheahan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.