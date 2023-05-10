TUI sees summer travel demand to 'significantly' lift 2023 profit

[1/2] A Boeing 787 of the travel company TUI takes off from the southern runway at Gatwick Airport in Crawley, Britain, August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Summary

Summary Companies Summer bookings climb to near pre-COVID level

Average prices for summer trips rise 5% over last year















LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - Travel firm TUI (TUI1n.DE) said it expects strong revenue and higher profit for the full year of 2023 on the back of strong booking momentum for the busy summer travel season.

Airlines such as Lufthansa (LHAG.DE), easyJet (EZJ.L) and Ryanair (RYA.I) have all pointed to robust summer bookings, showing consumers prioritising travel spend despite high inflation and an uncertain economic outlook.

Bookings for the summer have jumped 13% compared with the same period last year and reached 96% of bookings in the summer of 2019, the last summer before COVID-19 restrictions hit. Average prices for summer trips are up 5% over last year.

The number of customers traveling with TUI in the January-March reporting period rose to 2.4 million.

"Strong booking development and significantly improved quarterly figures underline our expectations: it will be a strong summer and a good financial year 2023 with a significantly higher operating result," CEO Sebastian Ebel said in a statement.

The company also repaid its state financial aid in full earlier this year and reported a narrower quarterly underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss of 242 million euros ($266.39 million), up 88 million over last year.

With fewer people travelling in the first three months of the year, the results for TUI's second financial quarter are often expected to be weaker.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Louise Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.