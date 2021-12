Turkey thwarted speculative games on its economy, Erdogan says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience as he attends a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, December 19, 2021. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey thwarted the speculative financial games from foreign and domestic forces, after the lira rebounded aggressively from record lows in volatile trade this week.

Speaking to his AK Party lawmakers, Erdogan said a scheme he announced on Monday to protect lira deposits succeeded in reaching this goal.

The president also repeated he will not let Turks be crushed under interest rates and inflation, and Turkey will emerge victorious from this economic battle.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.