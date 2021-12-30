Turkey's cereals production falls 14.3% in 2021

ISTANBUL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Cereals production in Turkey decreased 14.3% year-on-year in 2021 to some 31.9 million tonnes, with wheat output falling 13.9% to 17.7 million tonnes, official data showed on Thursday.

Barley output declined 30.7% to 5.8 million tonnes in 2021, while maize production was up 3.8% to 6.8 million tonnes. The production of oats declined by 12.2% to 276 thousand tonnes, the Turkish Statistical Institute said.

It also said vegetables production climbed 1.8% to 31.8 million tonnes during the year while fruits, beverage and spices crops output was up 5.4% to 24.9 million tonnes.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu

